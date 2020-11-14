|
ARNOTT, Sharon Lee. Loved wife of Denis and 5 children. You left us on 14th November 2017 which was 1 week before our 47th Anniversary in a week time on 21st it would have been our 50th Anniversary this year. All the family still have you in our hearts. I lit a candle for you and your uncle as you both on my book shelf. Wish you were here to see your 2 great grand daughters. I love you Sharon. On November 21 would have been our 50th Wedding Anniversary. All the family still have you in our hearts Sharon. Wish you were here. I miss you and love you so much darling and so do all the family. Your four boys and daughter and friends Betty and Fran, etc.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020