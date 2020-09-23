|
BURGESS, Sharon June. Passed away in Christchurch on Saturday September 19, 2020, aged 67 years. Much loved wife of Ivan, much loved mum and mother-in-law to Greg and Anna, Dwayne and Angie, and Tania and Alessandro. Vibrant Granny to her 6 grandchildren. Loved sister and aunt and great friend to many. Sharon will be deeply missed and is now at peace. Messages may be sent to the Burgess family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, September 25, at 3.30pm. Private cremation to follow. Gulliver & Tyler Ltd PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440 Phone: 03 313 8222
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020