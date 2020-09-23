Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury 7400
03-313 8222
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Northbrook Chapel
Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road)
Rangiora
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon June BURGESS

Add a Memory
Sharon June BURGESS Notice
BURGESS, Sharon June. Passed away in Christchurch on Saturday September 19, 2020, aged 67 years. Much loved wife of Ivan, much loved mum and mother-in-law to Greg and Anna, Dwayne and Angie, and Tania and Alessandro. Vibrant Granny to her 6 grandchildren. Loved sister and aunt and great friend to many. Sharon will be deeply missed and is now at peace. Messages may be sent to the Burgess family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, September 25, at 3.30pm. Private cremation to follow. Gulliver & Tyler Ltd PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440 Phone: 03 313 8222
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -