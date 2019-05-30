|
McAUSLAN, Sharon Elizabeth Couper. M.A. (Hons.), Dip. Ed., LLB., Q.S.O., (NZ). (Dalkeith, formerly Karaka, Auckland.) Peacefully at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh on Friday 24th May 2019, Sharon, dearly beloved wife of Alec, dear mother of Duncan and loving Grammy to Emma, Lily and Alice. Cremation private followed by a memorial service in St Nicholas Buccleuch Parish Church Dalkeith on Monday 10th June at 1.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited, Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh and Cancer Research U.K. Enquiries to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, Melrose, Scottish Borders email:- tbsmelrose @btconnect.com.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
