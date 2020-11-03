|
BULMER, Sharon. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 1 Nov 2020. Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Mother of Jason and Kim and the late Shane and Leon. Loved Nana and great Nana of many. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel 403 Pyes Pa Rd on Thursday 5 Nov at 2pm. A special thank you to all the staff at Waipuna Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice which can be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 3, 2020