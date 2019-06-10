|
BOYLE, Sharon Anne. On June 8, 2019 suddenly but peacefully at her home, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin and dearly loved mother of Lisa. Loved step-mother to Leigh and Claire. Cherished Nana of Alesha, Haylee, Taryn, and Blake; Joshua, Jessica, Tyson, Harrison, and Brianna. Loved great grandmother to her 6 great grandchildren. A Service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Friday June 14, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 14902 Panmure would be appreciated. All communications to the Boyle Family, c/- PO Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
