Sharon Anne BOYLE

Sharon Anne BOYLE Notice
BOYLE, Sharon Anne. On June 8, 2019 suddenly but peacefully at her home, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin and dearly loved mother of Lisa. Loved step-mother to Leigh and Claire. Cherished Nana of Alesha, Haylee, Taryn, and Blake; Joshua, Jessica, Tyson, Harrison, and Brianna. Loved great grandmother to her 6 great grandchildren. A Service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Friday June 14, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 14902 Panmure would be appreciated. All communications to the Boyle Family, c/- PO Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
