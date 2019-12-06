Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 p.m.
The Pukekohe Reformed Church
cnr of Seddon and Victoria Streets
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shari FIETJE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shari (Walraven) FIETJE

Add a Memory
Shari (Walraven) FIETJE Notice
FIETJE, Shari (nee Walraven). Died suddenly on the 3rd of December 2019. Much loved wife of Jamie, and loved mother of Astin and Axell. Beloved daughter of Walter and Yvonne, and daughter in law of George and Karin; sister of Rachel, Nathan, Joel, Elise, Anna and John; sister in law of Reuben, Natasha and Lucretia. A service for Shari will be held on Saturday 7th of December at 1pm, at The Pukekohe Reformed Church, cnr of Seddon and Victoria Streets. "Naked I came from my mother's womb, and naked I shall return there. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord." Job 1:21



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shari's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -