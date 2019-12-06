|
FIETJE, Shari (nee Walraven). Died suddenly on the 3rd of December 2019. Much loved wife of Jamie, and loved mother of Astin and Axell. Beloved daughter of Walter and Yvonne, and daughter in law of George and Karin; sister of Rachel, Nathan, Joel, Elise, Anna and John; sister in law of Reuben, Natasha and Lucretia. A service for Shari will be held on Saturday 7th of December at 1pm, at The Pukekohe Reformed Church, cnr of Seddon and Victoria Streets. "Naked I came from my mother's womb, and naked I shall return there. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord." Job 1:21
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 6, 2019