PATEL, Shantiben. Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday 9 January 2020, aged 87. Much loved wife of Dajibhai. Loving mother and mother in-law of Harshad and Wasenti, Savita and Bhuvan, Sharda and Barvant, Gita and Naresh. Loving Mai to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Shanti's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 102 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Monday 13 January at 12pm. Beswanoo will be held at the family home on Saturday 18 January from 2pm to 7pm. In Lieu of flowers donations St John's Ambulance would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020