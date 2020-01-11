Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium
102 St John's Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
family home
Shantiben PATEL

Shantiben PATEL Notice
PATEL, Shantiben. Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday 9 January 2020, aged 87. Much loved wife of Dajibhai. Loving mother and mother in-law of Harshad and Wasenti, Savita and Bhuvan, Sharda and Barvant, Gita and Naresh. Loving Mai to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Shanti's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 102 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Monday 13 January at 12pm. Beswanoo will be held at the family home on Saturday 18 January from 2pm to 7pm. In Lieu of flowers donations St John's Ambulance would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
