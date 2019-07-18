DHEDA, Shantiben Maganbhai. Passed away peacefully on 15 July 2019. Loved wife of the late Maganbhai Dheda, mother and mother In-law of Savita and Darvie, Harish and Saroj, Vimal and Deborah, Bharat and Cookie and Anita. Loved Baa of Sunil and Sarika, Salesh and Sophie, Sachin, Callum, Dhanika, Shivani, Jordan and Joshua. We will miss you dearly and both you and Dad will remain in our hearts and minds always. A service will be held at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 19th July at 3.00pm. No flowers by request. Donations can be made to the Sri Radha Krishna Mandir and St John's Ambulance. For those who would like to pay their respects to the family after the funeral, we request visiting on 20th July between 1.00pm - 5.00pm at Harish (Hud) and Saroj's house. Jai Shri Krishna.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019