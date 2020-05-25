Home

BRADY, Shane Roger. Sadly passed away on the 21st May 2020. Dearly loved husband to Gayle, a treasured father to Sam and Alana, father in law to Hayley and Reza, and Poppa to Madison. You will be dearly missed. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Thursday 28th May at 12:30pm. Due to the current restrictions, please contact Sam on 0276204437 to confirm your attendance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2020
