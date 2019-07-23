|
|
|
MCDONOGH, Shane Louise. Passed away peacefully at Franklin Memorial Hospital after a long battle with cancer. A sincere thank you to the staff there who cared for her. Also, many thanks to Franklin Hospice nurses and to Counties Manukau Homecare Trust, especially Lynette, Julie, Tania and Maria who helped look after Mum at home. Sadly missed by her loving son Paddy, and daughter Jedda. Rest in peace forever. A private cremation will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019