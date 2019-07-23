Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shane MCDONOGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Louise MCDONOGH

Add a Memory
Shane Louise MCDONOGH Notice
MCDONOGH, Shane Louise. Passed away peacefully at Franklin Memorial Hospital after a long battle with cancer. A sincere thank you to the staff there who cared for her. Also, many thanks to Franklin Hospice nurses and to Counties Manukau Homecare Trust, especially Lynette, Julie, Tania and Maria who helped look after Mum at home. Sadly missed by her loving son Paddy, and daughter Jedda. Rest in peace forever. A private cremation will be held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.