TASKER, Shane Francis. Born October 4, 1959. Passed away on September 11, 2020. Left us after a courageous battle. Loved husband of Karen, loving father of Rachael, Mandy, Nicole and their partners. Grandad to 5 grandsons. Oldest son of Trevor and Joy. Due to current restrictions, Shane's service is by invitation only. It will be recorded and live streamed for those unable to attend in person. For details regarding this, please contact Grahams Funeral Services, 09 236 8919 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020