|
|
|
CAIRN, Shaaron Joy. Aged 74 born on the 15th November 1944 and passed away on 6th July 2020. Our Darling Shaaron. After a long illness, Shaaron passed away peacefully at Hugh Green Care Center Albany, with the warmth, love and loyalty of Ted by your side after 54 years of marriage (1966-present). Dearly loved and loyal wife of Ted. Loving and caring mother to James and David. Loyal and devoted grandmother to Sophie and Oliver, Mitchell, Logan, Grace and Libby. Adored Mother-in-law to Jo and Deirdre. A service for Shaaron will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 10th July 2020 at 11am. We love you to the moon and back. Rest in peace our darling, till we meet again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020