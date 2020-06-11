|
MASTERS, Selwyn Wayne (Wayne). NZDSM 310687. Aged 72. Passed peacefully into the arms of his Saviour Jesus Christ on Tuesday June 9th 2020, at home in Pukepoto. Dearly loved husband of Colleen for 49 happy years. Loving Father and Father-in- law of Tony and Caroline, Brad and Lisa and Logan and Veronica. Loved Poppa of Samantha, Jack, Holly, Quinn, Maia, Brody, and Blake. Rest in peace Wayne. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday June 13, 2020, at 11am at St Saviours Anglican Church, Kaitaia. All queries to Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road 09 408 0970.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2020