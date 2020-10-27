Home

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waters Funerals
81 Franklin Road
Pukekohe
Selwyn Roy BIDDICK


1943 - 2020
Selwyn Roy BIDDICK
BIDDICK, Selwyn Roy. 29th July 1943 - 23rd October 2020 Passed away peacefully at Bupa Hayman Care Home. Dearly loved husband of Jan and Father of Andrew and Debi, Lorraine and Martin, Brenda and Darryl, father in law of Lyn, Cherished Granddad of his 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. A service to celebrate Selwyn's life will be held Thursday 29th October at 1pm at Waters Funerals, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe. Loved more than words can say, rest in peace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020
