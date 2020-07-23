|
|
|
BAYER, Selwyn Lewis (Jock). Born January 17, 1934. Passed away on July 21, 2020. Passed away peacefully with his loved ones at his side after a long illness. Beloved husband for 64 years of Phyll. Deeply loved and respected dad of Rod, Cheryll and the late Steve Adored poppa of his 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He will always be a part of me and the loving memories will live on. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service for his family will be held at a later date. Communication: 2 Wesley court Te Aroha 3320
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020