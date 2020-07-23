Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Selwyn BAYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selwyn Lewis (Jock) BAYER


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Selwyn Lewis (Jock) BAYER Notice
BAYER, Selwyn Lewis (Jock). Born January 17, 1934. Passed away on July 21, 2020. Passed away peacefully with his loved ones at his side after a long illness. Beloved husband for 64 years of Phyll. Deeply loved and respected dad of Rod, Cheryll and the late Steve Adored poppa of his 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He will always be a part of me and the loving memories will live on. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service for his family will be held at a later date. Communication: 2 Wesley court Te Aroha 3320
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selwyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -