Selwyn Joseph (Snurd) WALKER

WALKER, Selwyn Joseph (Snurd). Passed away peacefully on June 18 2019 at Radius Rimu Park, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Raewyn. Much loved father of Suzanne, Angela and Pauline and father-in-law of Russell, Andrew and James. Loved Granddad of Joseph, Thomas and Nathan; Aimee and Grace; Quade and Jaron. Sleeping peacefully, Mum and Dad reunited. A service for Selwyn will be held at 1pm on Friday 21 June 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 83 Puhoi Rd, Puhoi. Many thanks to the wonderful team at Radius Rimu Park. All communications to the "Walker Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
