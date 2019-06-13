|
|
|
WILLIAMS, Selwyn John. Passed away sadly as a result of dementia, surrounded by loved ones on the 11th June 2019 aged 83 years. Loved husband of Judy, devoted father and father in law of Mark, Paul, Jo and Tanya. Proud Pop of Rebecca, Liam, Natasha, Samantha and Hamish. Selwyn's farewell will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 14th June at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dementia Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2019
