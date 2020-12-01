Home

Selwyn Francis LAWRENCE

Selwyn Francis LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE, Selwyn Francis. Passed away unexpectedly 27 November, aged 54 years. Beloved husband of Helen McGuinness and father to Elliot and Abigail. Treasured son of Lorna and the late Norman Lawrence, best brother to Judith and Christine. A service to celebrate Selwyn's life and passions will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, St Johns, Auckland on Friday 4 December at 2 pm, with refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the Motuihe Conservation Trust. (www.motuihe.org.nz). All correspondence may be sent C/- Davis Funeral Services, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
