|
|
|
MARCH, Selwyn Charles Arthur. On 26th November 2019 passed away suddenly after a short illness at Middlemore Hospital. Aged 88 years. Husband of the late Eileen, loved father of Christine, and Anthony, father-in-law of Tony, and Karen. Popsie to Aimee, Grace, Joseph, Tazmin, and Luke. A service for Selwyn will be held at the Howick Bowling Club, 33 Selwyn Road, Cockle Bay, Auckland on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 1pm, to be followed by Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019