Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Resources
More Obituaries for Selma KEELING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selma Mary (Hogg) KEELING

Notice Condolences

Selma Mary (Hogg) KEELING Notice
KEELING, Selma Mary (nee Hogg). Born 1st January 1920. Passed away peacefully on 12 June 2019. Dearly loved wife of Garth (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Kelvin, Jaff and Fiona, Richard and Carol. A very special and loved grandmother of Ditch, Scott and Rosie. Cherished great- grandma of Jack, Mackenzie, Dylan and Alyssa. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Bupa Erin Park Rest Home and Hospital for their loving care. As Mum requested there will be a private farewell.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.