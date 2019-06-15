|
KEELING, Selma Mary (nee Hogg). Born 1st January 1920. Passed away peacefully on 12 June 2019. Dearly loved wife of Garth (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Kelvin, Jaff and Fiona, Richard and Carol. A very special and loved grandmother of Ditch, Scott and Rosie. Cherished great- grandma of Jack, Mackenzie, Dylan and Alyssa. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Bupa Erin Park Rest Home and Hospital for their loving care. As Mum requested there will be a private farewell.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
