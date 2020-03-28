|
ROWSE, Selma Kathleen. Passed away on 24 March 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie. Loved mother of Jeanette, mother-in-law to Wayne. Grandmother of Annette and Carolyn and Great- Grandmother of Joshua. Well done Mum - you almost reached your 99th Birthday - you enjoyed your life, all the travelling around New Zealand in your motorhome and enjoying every minute with Dad. Our grateful thanks to management and all the staff at Eden Village for all your wonderful love and care shown to Mum and to all the lovely residents whose company Mum enjoyed. Due to the current restrictions a private service has been held. All communications to PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020