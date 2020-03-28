Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Selma ROWSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selma Kathleen ROWSE

Add a Memory
Selma Kathleen ROWSE Notice
ROWSE, Selma Kathleen. Passed away on 24 March 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie. Loved mother of Jeanette, mother-in-law to Wayne. Grandmother of Annette and Carolyn and Great- Grandmother of Joshua. Well done Mum - you almost reached your 99th Birthday - you enjoyed your life, all the travelling around New Zealand in your motorhome and enjoying every minute with Dad. Our grateful thanks to management and all the staff at Eden Village for all your wonderful love and care shown to Mum and to all the lovely residents whose company Mum enjoyed. Due to the current restrictions a private service has been held. All communications to PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -