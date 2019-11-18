|
PERILLO, Sebastiano Cesare (John). 12 December 1935 - 15 November 2019. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather (Popi) and recently great grand father, who will be greatly missed for the rest of our lives. A loving kind generous person always - how lucky we all are to have had him. Iano(John) was always grateful and thankful to New Zealand for the compassionate rescue of the Perillo family ( one sister killed on the last day of the war) to become happy and productive Kiwis. Iano( pronounced Yanno) and his brothers began a successful footwear company "Andrea Biani" . We all learnt how to cook Italiano from his great Mama and sisters and so enjoyed the domestic life. We love you Popi with all our hearts and will forever more. "Sleep well amore." Anne, Venetia, Dennis, Paula, David, Mimi, Lili, Ophelia, Harri and little Poppie, and also Chico his dog. A service to celebrate Iano's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 20 November at 3.00 pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019