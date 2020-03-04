Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sean SMYTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Kieran SMYTH

Sean Kieran SMYTH Notice
SMYTH, Sean Kieran. Sean's family wish to convey a heartfelt thank you to all who assisted and supported us at the time of his death and during the time since. We deeply appreciate the numerous messages, cards, flowers, koha, food and visits, along with the many gestures of kindness received. We have been truly overwhelmed by your generosity and caring during our time of immense sadness and loss of our beloved Sean. We extend a special thank you to Rev. Dr. Jekheli Kibami Singh, Stacey Kearins, Inframax management and staff for their assistance and on site tribute to Sean, staff and pupils of Centennial Park school, Police, Phil and Eion of V J Williams & Sons, the whānau of Mokau Kohunui, and Melanie and her team at The Night Owl. A sincere thank you to all who travelled from near and far to farewell and pay your respects to Sean on his funeral day. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement and thank you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -