SMYTH, Sean Kieran. Sean's family wish to convey a heartfelt thank you to all who assisted and supported us at the time of his death and during the time since. We deeply appreciate the numerous messages, cards, flowers, koha, food and visits, along with the many gestures of kindness received. We have been truly overwhelmed by your generosity and caring during our time of immense sadness and loss of our beloved Sean. We extend a special thank you to Rev. Dr. Jekheli Kibami Singh, Stacey Kearins, Inframax management and staff for their assistance and on site tribute to Sean, staff and pupils of Centennial Park school, Police, Phil and Eion of V J Williams & Sons, the whānau of Mokau Kohunui, and Melanie and her team at The Night Owl. A sincere thank you to all who travelled from near and far to farewell and pay your respects to Sean on his funeral day. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement and thank you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020