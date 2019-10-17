|
|
|
SMYTH, Sean Kieran. Passed away suddenly on the 14th October 2019 doing what he loved. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Serena, devoted and adored Dad to Emily and Olivia. Cherished Son of Evelyn and Bill (dec), Son-in-law of Beth, Phil and Sally, Carey and Mike, Rex and Celina, Brother/ Brother in-law to Kimberley and Hayden, Naomi and Mark, Lizzie and Dale, Lesley, Andy and Kassie. Awesome Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Sean will be at home 394 Rangiatea Road, Otorohanga, until Thursday morning before heading to Mokau Kohunui Marae, Piopio. Visitors are welcome. A celebration of Sean's life will be held on Friday 18th October at the Piopio War Memorial Hall at 11.00am followed by interment at the Piopio Cemetery. All communications to Smyth Family C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti. Donations in lieu of flowers to St John Te Kuiti or Piopio Fire brigade. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2019