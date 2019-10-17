Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean SMYTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Kieran SMYTH

Add a Memory
Sean Kieran SMYTH Notice
SMYTH, Sean Kieran. Passed away suddenly on the 14th October 2019 doing what he loved. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Serena, devoted and adored Dad to Emily and Olivia. Cherished Son of Evelyn and Bill (dec), Son-in-law of Beth, Phil and Sally, Carey and Mike, Rex and Celina, Brother/ Brother in-law to Kimberley and Hayden, Naomi and Mark, Lizzie and Dale, Lesley, Andy and Kassie. Awesome Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Sean will be at home 394 Rangiatea Road, Otorohanga, until Thursday morning before heading to Mokau Kohunui Marae, Piopio. Visitors are welcome. A celebration of Sean's life will be held on Friday 18th October at the Piopio War Memorial Hall at 11.00am followed by interment at the Piopio Cemetery. All communications to Smyth Family C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti. Donations in lieu of flowers to St John Te Kuiti or Piopio Fire brigade. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.