Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Sean Ignatius Augustus McKEOWN

Sean Ignatius Augustus McKEOWN Notice
McKEOWN, Sean Ignatius Augustus. On 12 October 2020, peacefully at North Shore Hospital, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Rachel, loved and treasured father of Deirdre, Brian and Kevin, and father in law of Dave, Lalita and Judy. Much loved grandad of Sarah, Scott, Kieran, Jason and Kane; and great grandad of Mia, Zoe, Mason and Mac. 'Forever alive in our hearts' A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 21 October at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Live web streaming is available - please contact Dil's to register with your email address.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020
