DEMPSEY, Sean Finbar. Marie and the Dempsey family would like to sincerely thank all our relatives, friends and work mates who sent floral tributes, cards, food, and messages of condolence, both from here and overseas and to the many, many people who attended Sean's funeral at what was a very sad time for us all. We would like to especially recognize and thank the wonderful staff at Auckland Hospital for the help and care shown to Sean as he battled to stay with us. You are amazing! Also to the staff at Ranfurly Village for their help and understanding at what was a difficult time. The Village support and compassion was unbelievable and we thank you all. A heartful thanks goes out to the Auckland Irish Community for the help they gave us as we said Goodbye to Sean. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the Dempsey Family and extended families.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019