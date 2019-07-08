Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Sean Finbar DEMPSEY

Sean Finbar DEMPSEY Notice
DEMPSEY, Sean Finbar. Formerly of Rosslare Harbour, County Wexford. Suddenly on Friday 5 July 2019 surrounded by his family, Sean slipped peacefully away aged 89 years. Devoted husband of Marie for 60 years, cherished father of Jackie and Wayne, Ann and Doug, Conal and Nikki, Robyn and Matthew, much loved grandfather of Lauren and Kain, Simon and Brooke, Michael and Sarah, Ben and Francesca, Madeleine, Eleanor, Theresa, Sean, Patrick, Michelle and Finbar, proud great- grandfather to Devon (our Irish dancer), Blake, Cole, Hunter, Franka, Milon, Emily and little Leo. "Granddad's hill was too steep to climb kids, his big ole Wexford heart could beat no longer." Love you forever. Funeral Prayers at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Kirkbride Road, Mangere Bridge on Friday July 12 at 11.30am to be followed by interment in the Mangere Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Dempsey Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019
