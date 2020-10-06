Home

Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Remembrance
100 St John's Rd
Meadowbank
MEANEY, Sean Antony. Passed away suddenly on 3rd October 2020. Dearly beloved father of Jordan (J) and Rebecca (Boo) and husband to Felicity (Flea). Loved son of Peter and the late Gabrielle and beloved relative and friend to many. A celebration of Sean's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday 10th October at the Chapel of Remembrance, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Rd, Meadowbank. To support the family, any koha would be appreciated. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
