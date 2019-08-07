|
RICHARDSON, Scott. Scott passed away on August 5, 2019 after a lengthy battle with ill health. Much loved partner of Sue and brother and brother in law of Julia and Chris. Special uncle of Guy and James Cornthwaite. Treasured son of the late Heather and Ted (Matamata). A funeral service for Scott will be held on Friday 9 August 2019 at 12.00 noon at the Tauranga Yacht & Power Boat Club, 90 Keith Allen Drive, Tauranga. All communications to P O Box 125004, St Helier's Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019