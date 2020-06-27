|
|
|
ORRELL, Scott Richard. 21st April 1963 - 24th June 2020. Passed away suddenly in Pukekohe. Much loved son of Noeline and the late Gary; loving dad of Nicklaus, Luke, and Gary; a pretty damn good brother to Debbie and Mark; loving Poppa of Aurora and Luna, and an awesome uncle to Lauren, Hannah, Danielle, and Jack. A good friend who will be missed by many. A service for Scotty will be held at Grahams Chapel on West Street, Tuakau, on Wednesday 1st July at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the Heart Foundation are much appreciated. www.heartfoundation.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020