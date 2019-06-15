Home

Scott Leslie LONGSTAFF

Scott Leslie LONGSTAFF Notice
LONGSTAFF, Scott Leslie. Passed away at home on the 12th of June 2019; aged 49 years. Dearly loved son of Ken and Glenys. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mark and Joanne, and the late Paul. Loved father of Shannon, Trinity, and Zayn; and dearly loved grandfather of Jiordyn, Mateo, Rocqui-Lee, Azaria and Max. Loved partner of Rachael, and loved by all who knew him. "You were the kindest, most loving and caring person and will be missed beyond words. Go in peace Scottie. Funeral details to follow at a later date. All communication to Fountains Funerals: 09-298 2957



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
