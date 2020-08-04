Home

Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
SINCLAIR, Scott Joseph (Scotty). On Friday 31 July 2020, as a result of a tragic accident, aged 23 years. Much loved youngest son of Gordon and Binnie. Baby brother and best friend of Hayley and Pete, Jacqui and Paul, Leanne and Julz, James and Brook, and Tom and Jess. Awesome uncle to Aaliyah, Ruby, Jesse, Dylz, Sophie and Jakey-boy. Scotty was absolutely adored by all his family and friends. A celebration of Scotty's life will be held at the Baptist Centre, Keepa Road, Whakatane on Friday 7 August at 12.30pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Westpac Rescue Helicopter, PO Box 9308, Hamilton or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Sinclair family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
