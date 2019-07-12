Home

Scott Ivan PENNINGTON

Scott Ivan PENNINGTON Notice
PENNINGTON, Scott Ivan. Born 4th January 1969 after a long fight sadly passed away on 10th July 2019, Dearly loved father to Lola, Much loved and treasured son of Max and Jo, Loved stepson of Faye and Rodney, Cherished Brother of Kim, Dale and Craig, Loved Uncle of Bradley, Daniel, Stacey, Logan, Max, Sam, Emma and Milla. Dearly loved by many friends. Celebration of Scott's life will be held on 19th July at 2pm at The Goat Island Camping grounds, Leigh.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 12, 2019
