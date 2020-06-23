|
LE QUESNE, Scott David. Tragically and suddenly on Thursday, 18th June 2020 in only his 26th year. Forever loved son of Colin and Raewyn (partner Michael). Eldest brother to Kelly and Ryan. Adored grandson of Malcolm and the late Dianne Dwight, the late Maureen and Bill Le Quesne. A treasured nephew, cousin and friend to many who hold Scott dear to their hearts. A service to celebrate the life of this wonderful young man will be held at 11am, on Thursday, 25th June, in Zenders Venue, 439 Ruakura Rd, Hamilton. A live link can be viewed at https://iframe. dacast.com/b/ 139405/c/552204 Donations to "Gumboot Friday / I am hope", and can be left at the service. All communications c/- the Le Quesne family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata. "A soul of sensitivity etched eternally into our aching hearts"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020