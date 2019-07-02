Home

Scott Benjamin CHARLESWORTH

Scott Benjamin CHARLESWORTH Notice
CHARLESWORTH, Scott Benjamin. Suddenly on the 27th June 2019, sadly passed away. Dearly loved son of David and Jondy and adored brother to Luke and Joel. Most adored grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many, you will forever live in our hearts. A gentle, sensitive soul gone too soon from us, but you will always be remembered. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Thursday 4th July at 3:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019
