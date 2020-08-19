Home

Scott Andrew HAXTON

Scott Andrew HAXTON Notice
HAXTON, Scott Andrew. Born October 30, 1981. Passed away on August 11, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. A quiet person who made a huge impact on those who knew him, Scott was a loving and supportive husband to Jess, and devoted father to his three children Myles, Alice and Nola. Dearly loved son of Barbara and Ron. Brother of Cameron and Diana and fun uncle to Florence and Charlie. Much loved by family and friends both here and overseas. Be at peace, Scott. We love you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
