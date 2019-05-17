|
|
|
AHOTOLU, Sautia (nee Kaukasi). Our dearly beloved Mum passed away suddenly on May 13th, 2019 at Auckland Hospital. Aged 76 years. Loving daughter of late Kainiu and Kilimoka Kaukasi. Beloved wife of Lagiholo Ahotolu. Treasured mother of Lelisi, Naina, Tela, Kathy, Noah, Nia, Cob. Adored by her grand and great grandkids, siblings, cousins, many nieces, nephews and extended families. Mum our dear family matriarch we are heart broken, we will miss you dearly. Monuina e fenoga kehe kautu he Atua. Her Family Service will be held at the PIC Church, Fergusson Road, Otara on Sunday 19th May 2019 at 6.00pm. Her Funeral Service will be held at the same church on Monday 20th May 2019 at 10.00am followed by burial at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More