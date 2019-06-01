Services Davis Funeral Home 150 Central Park Drv Auckland , Auckland 09 835 3557 Resources More Obituaries for Satish SHETTY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Satish SHETTY

Notice Condolences SHETTY, Satish. Passed away on 28th May 2019. Whatever the adverse circumstances of their birth, there are some people who cannot be held back from success. Satish Shetty was one of them. Born in Mumbai, India, on the 18th of September, 1956, Satish was the top-ranked student at his school but didn't go to university. Instead, he worked at his family restaurant and saved money to go to a country he felt he could leave his mark on. Satish knew how to get what he wanted and when, he saw a beautiful young girl in Mumbai airport he walked right up to her and asked her to marry him. He courted Nasrin and they were married happily for 26 years. They have a son, Hamish, and a daughter, Sonia and although Satish and Nasrin divorced, they remained close to the end of his life. In 1986, Satish and Nasrin arrived in NZ. They started with nothing and cleaned toilets to survive but before long saw the opportunity to create a chain of Indian take- away restaurants. By the time Satish passed away, he had opened over fifty food outlets in New Zealand, Australia and Dubai. Satish created opportunities for his employees to leave poverty and discover new worlds and his hard work and vision changed thousands of lives. No one gave Satish any head-starts in life. He was a self-made man and all he created he did from his own initiative, through tenacity and hard-work. His success must be saluted but there was more to him than that. Blessed with enormous powers of concentration, he sometimes seemed distant but was generous, loved sport and cooking for his friends and family. When he looked up from his computer screen, with a wide smile and bright eyes he expressed more than words could about the joy he found, and gave, in life. His Funeral Service will be held today at 1.30pm at the Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson. Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019