WILSON, Sarai (Sarai). Date of birth, October 6, 1952. Passed away on 5th June 2019, aged 66, at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved daughter of the late Nino Pesa and Fai'isealofa. Loved mother and mother in law of Keki and Sarah-lee, John and Deanne, Matthew and Tamara. Grandma to Summer, Allegra, Johnny, Zinny-Brooke and Zavier-Keki. Loved sister and sister in law of Jake and Lori, Pa'i and Kevin, Lupetea and Murray, Soala and Chrissie, Winnie, David and Marie, Pesa and Liz, Tasi and Lisa. Service for Sarai will be held at St John's Presbyterian Church, 422 Mount Albert Road, Mount Roskill at 12.30pm on Friday 7th June, 2019 followed by burial at Purewa Cemetary, Meadowbank. All Communications to John Mamea-Wilson 0211246180.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 7 to June 8, 2019
