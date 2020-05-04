Home

Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Private
To be announced at a later date
Sarah Leigh JACKSON

Sarah Leigh JACKSON Notice
JACKSON, Sarah Leigh. Unexpectedly passed away at home on Saturday May 2, 2020, aged 32 years. Loving daughter of Denise and John, caring sister of Mark and sister-in-law of Aleisha. Adored by Zak. Cherished grand-daughter of Sheila. Miss you so much. Forever in our hearts. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Sarah Jackson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Kids New Zealand in memory of Sarah would be appreciated, and can be made at: heartkids.org.nz/ donate.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
