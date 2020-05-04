|
JACKSON, Sarah Leigh. Unexpectedly passed away at home on Saturday May 2, 2020, aged 32 years. Loving daughter of Denise and John, caring sister of Mark and sister-in-law of Aleisha. Adored by Zak. Cherished grand-daughter of Sheila. Miss you so much. Forever in our hearts. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Sarah Jackson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Kids New Zealand in memory of Sarah would be appreciated, and can be made at: heartkids.org.nz/ donate.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020