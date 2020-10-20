|
|
|
STEELE, Sarah Elizabeth. At Auckland Hospital on 16 October 2020, after a short illness. Much loved daughter of David and the late Sandra. Treasured sister of Victoria and loved aunty of Joshua. Adored mother of Daniel, Abbey, Fionn and Phoenix. Loving grandmother of Grayson. A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at 2pm on Friday 23 October at St Mark's Anglican Church, 95 Remuera Rd, Newmarket. With thanks to staff at Auckland Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation nzbcf.org.nz would be appreciated. All communications to PO Box 25908 St Heliers. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020