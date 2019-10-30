|
TOKI, Sarah Doreen. Our beautiful mother passed away on Saturday, 26th October 2019, aged 104 years. Beloved wife of the late Neha. You have created treasured memories for your children, Loretta, Richard (deceased), Norman, Barry (deceased), and Paul. Much loved Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. An incredible human being who will be forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Sarah's life will be held at the Anglican Parish Church of Clevedon, 49 North Road, Clevedon on Thursday, 31st October, at 10.30am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019