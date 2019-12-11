Home

Sarah Anne GOLDSTONE Notice
GOLDSTONE, Sarah Anne. Peacefully on Saturday 7th December 2019 at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. Sincere thanks to the staff for the tremendous care Sarah enjoyed over the four years. A beautiful Scottish lady who loved her family, a round of golf and a glass of champagne. Beloved wife of Eric, dearest mother of Eileen and Milton, Carole and Jonathan, and Rachel. Stepmother to Mark and Diane. Loved grandmother of Sarah and James, Tom, Milly and Eddie, William, Daisy, Flossie and Olive, Luke and Geeyoung, Hayley and Paige. Great grandmother of Harper and Charlie. Loved brother of late Billy and sister to Betty, Tina, Joyce, Joan and Bina. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimers New Zealand. A service for Sarah will be held on Tuesday 17th December, 11.00am at St Andrews Church, 116 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay, Auckland followed by a private cremation. The Natural Funeral Company 021-234-5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
