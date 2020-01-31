|
AMMUNDSEN, Sarah Ann (nee Ewings). Born November 24, 1956. Passed away on January 29, 2020. Passed away peacefully at her home in Te Kauwhata. Beloved sibling to David and Bronwen, mother to Rohan and Sam, mother in-law to Tara and Charlotte, and devoted Nana to Jade, Isobel, Hayley and Max. She will be sorely missed and always loved. Her life will be celebrated in a small ceremony at Graham's Funeral Services in Tuakau, on February 4th at 2:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020