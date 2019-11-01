Home

Sara Margaret MCNEISH

Sara Margaret MCNEISH Notice
MCNEISH, Sara Margaret. Passed away on Wednesday 30 October 2019, surrounded by her 3 children. Adored mother and mother in law of Emma and Eden, baby Ashley (deceased), Michael, and Laura. Very special grandmother to William (deceased), and Sylvie. Much loved daughter, sister, sister in law, aunty, and dear friend. A service to celebrate Sara's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 5 November at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
