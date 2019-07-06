|
DONNELLY, Sanna Doreen. On 4 July 2019, peacefully, aged 95 years. Much loved wife of the late Pat, and dearly loved partner and friend of Cliff Thomas. Loved Mum of Sheryl and Brian, Mother in Law of Keith and Moira, treasured Nana of Tony, Regan, Kieran, Jason and Jacinta. Loving friend and Great Nana to all the Donnelly, Kerr and Thomas families. Requiem Mass for Sanna will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Whitaker St, Te Aroha on Tuesday 9 July at 11.30 am thereafter private cremation. All messages to the Donnelly family C/- Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019