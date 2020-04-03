|
|
|
RANGIKATAUA, Sandra. On the 1st April 2020. Peacefully at her home in Tokoroa, Surrounded by her whanau. Aged 56 years. Treasured daughter of Edna and the late Sam. Loving partner to Te Umiki. Much loved Mother of Paerakau, Tuhuriwai, Te Paereta, Taiharoa and their partners and families. Adored Nan to all her grandchildren. A private burial has been held. All communications to Faye Ph 0279444687. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2020