Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sandra Marina (Sandy) LAURIE

LAURIE, Sandra Marina (Sandy). Passed away on the 19th of November 2020. Loved wife of Don. Beloved mother of Greg and Brett. Sister to Margaret. Loved Grandmother of Offarin, Benjamin, Adam, Shazana, Kurt, Max and Great Grandchildren Frieda, Zechariah, River, Kaspar, Luna and Jelita. Step mother of Dean and Kevin and Step Grandchildren Shane, James, Hamish, Scott and Christian. A joyful soul that will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held on Monday the 23rd of November in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland at 11.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
