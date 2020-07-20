|
McINNES, Sandra Louise (Sandy). On Saturday 18th July 2020, after a short illness, Sandy passed away peacefully at Hibiscus Hospice, surrounded by family; aged 74 years. Much loved and devoted partner of Allan Bonnici for 46 years. Loved sister and sister in law of Stuart, Rodney and Rhonda, and the late Leonie. She was a loved Aunt to Paul, Keli, Lauren, Alexander and James and a Great Aunt to their children (all in Australia). A much loved step-mum of Kevin and Roland, Sue and the late Russell, Steve and Janette, and adored Nana Sandy to Daniel, Dane, Jaxon and Steph, George, Zac and Leo. A service to celebrate Sandy's life will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa at 1pm on Thursday 23rd July 2020. In lieu of flowers, Sandy wanted donations to be made to Rotary Club of Orewa, Bank Details: 12-3046-038413-00; or to PO Box 97, Orewa; or donations can be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 20 to July 21, 2020