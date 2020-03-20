Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whangarei Boys High School Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra BURWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lorraine (Scott) BURWOOD

Add a Memory
Sandra Lorraine (Scott) BURWOOD Notice
BURWOOD, Sandra Lorraine (Sands). Suddenly taken on 13 March. Forever loved wife of the late John. Cherished Mum to Mark. Loved socialite sister of Jeff and Christine, the late Karen and Bruce, Mike and Kaye, Jude and Alan, the late Nesie, Carol and the late John, and Kevin and Raewyn. Adored auntie and great auntie to many. Loved by so many in Auckland and Whangarei. Sands loved purple and Mark asks as a sign of remembrance, please wear a purple item for her. Donations in lieu of flowers to a Hospice of your choice. A service for Sands, Karen and Denise will be held at Whangarei Boys High School Hall at 11am on Saturday 21 March 2020.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -