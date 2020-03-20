|
BURWOOD, Sandra Lorraine (Sands). Suddenly taken on 13 March. Forever loved wife of the late John. Cherished Mum to Mark. Loved socialite sister of Jeff and Christine, the late Karen and Bruce, Mike and Kaye, Jude and Alan, the late Nesie, Carol and the late John, and Kevin and Raewyn. Adored auntie and great auntie to many. Loved by so many in Auckland and Whangarei. Sands loved purple and Mark asks as a sign of remembrance, please wear a purple item for her. Donations in lieu of flowers to a Hospice of your choice. A service for Sands, Karen and Denise will be held at Whangarei Boys High School Hall at 11am on Saturday 21 March 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2020